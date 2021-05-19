© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Hospital Says Migrant Influx is Causing Strain on Staff and Resources
Lou Gum
Head of Yuma Regional Medical Center says hospital seeing an influx of migrant patients as thousands arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.
News
Governor Doug Ducey Visits US-Mexico Border in Yuma
Sumiko Keil
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: Revisiting Yuma StoryCorps Conversations from 2019
Lou Gum
Arizona Edition
News
Arizona Edition: Legalized Marijuana in Arizona Means Second-Chance for Past Offenses
Lou Gum
News
Kelly Touts Port Improvements in Infrastructure Package
Lou Gum
