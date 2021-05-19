From the KAWC Newsroom
Head of Yuma Regional Medical Center says hospital seeing an influx of migrant patients as thousands arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman about the tornadoes devastated her state over the weekend. The death toll is expected to rise.
-
Afro-Cuban rapper Yotuel Romero discusses the song that won Song of the Year and inspired protesters in one of the biggest waves of demonstrations in Cuba in decades.
-
The White House is concerned migrants will be increasingly used as a geopolitical tool as migration increases because of instability and climate change.
-
Days after tornadoes left dozens dead in the central U.S., the search for the missing is moving slowly. Tornadoes tore through Kentucky and five other states Friday night.
-
Eighty-one-year-old Jim Fletcher, from the Texas-based Lone Star Santas organization, shares what it's like to be Santa Claus year-round.
-
Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays, the sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020, will be in court Monday for the first time.
-
Dozens have been killed by devastating tornadoes across the Midwest. The U.S. is nearing 800,000 coronavirus related deaths. And, an icon of traditional Mexican music has died.
-
Since Lindsay rolled up her sleeve to get vaccinated a year ago, she has devoted herself to motivating others, especially those who are hesitant, to get vaccinated. She shares 5 persuasive tips.
-
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in an interview with The Associated Press, said the Taliban have changed since they last ruled. He says they have no issue with the United States.
-
The unusual outbreak of dozens of tornadoes across several states was created by unseasonably warm and moist air.
LIVE at the Historic Yuma Theatre Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6 pm KAWC/Border Radio presents Irish Christmas in America featuring special guest musicians from Ireland performing a spectacular Christmas program!
Hosted by Lou Gum, Arizona Edition, KAWC's news program, is our focus on the issues facing Arizona. Through interviews with local newsmakers, KAWC keeps you informed on issues in the region.
Download the App
Submit your event!