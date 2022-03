Author Dan Fesperman's new novel, The Small Boat of Great Sorrows, resurfaces the protagonist from his first novel -- a determined officer in the Sarajevo police force named Vlado Petric. Dragged back into a post-war Bosnia, Petric finds himself caught between dangerous war criminals and corrupt investigators intent on using him as bait. NPR's Linda Wertheimer speaks with Fesperman.

