Kojak sucked on a lollipop, Columbo sported a rumpled raincoat. But Monk, the current rage in TV crime solvers, is an altogether different character -- he's an obsessive-compulsive detective who's afraid of dirt, crowded rooms and milk. On Morning Edition, NPR's Renee Montagne gets into the mind of the quirky character with the show's star, Tony Shalhoub.

