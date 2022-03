Byrony Lavery's drama about the murder of a child and its repercussions is up for four Tony Awards. Last week, actor Brian O'Byrne won an Obie for his role as the killer. Critics have praised Frozen for the chillingly ordinary way it presents its terrible tale without sensationalizing it. The Broadway production also stars Swoozie Kurtz as the mother. Jeff Lunden reports.

