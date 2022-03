Music commentator Alexandra Patsavas is a music supervisor in Los Angeles, and we let her listen to all the new albums so we don't have to. Today, she's got five song suggestions that you should consider including in your summer music rotation: "Float On" by Modest Mouse; "Somebody Told Me" by The Killers; "Spitting Games" by Snow Patrol; "Saturday Night" by Ozomatli; and "One Horse Town" by The Thrills.

