Finnish Group Rocks Retro Soul in 'Keep Reachin' Up'

2007 has sounded a lot like 1967, with the music from such retro soul artists as John Legend and Amy Winehouse gaining popularity.

The sound is quintessentially American — but not all of the artists are.

Nicole Willis and the Soul Investigators join the crowd with their debut album, Keep Reachin' Up.

Willis is from Brooklyn. Her band, the Soul Investigators, is from Finland. And their sound smacks of Memphis.

