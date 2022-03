European film aficionados are noting a resurgence in North Africa's film industry. The coastal city of Oran, Algeria, recently hosted its second annual Arab Film Festival. But Algerian producers and critics say the war-battered and repressive country still has a long way to go to regain the form that produced such classics as The Battle of Algiers in the 1960s.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.