Mo Willems: The Symmetric Pirate

As you may know, cartoonist and children's book illustrator Mo Willems is trying to become a radio cartoonist. We've asked you to caption some of his drawings and we've received hundreds of submissions. So with your help it's been a pretty funny endeavor.

In this third installment, listen as Mo Willems and Michele Norris try to find out what the deal is with that very symmetrical pirate.

Also at the Monkey See blog, we have a fresh batch of four captionless cartoons for you to add your humor to.

