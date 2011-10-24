School Turns Trash Into Cash

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

An empty juice box may only be worth a couple of cents, but for 20,000 of them, you can get a nice chunk of change and a messenger bag. A school in Flint, Michigan gathered tens of thousands of potato chip bags, juice boxes and other lunchtime trash. They made almost $500 selling the trash to a company called Terracycle, which turns the junk into backpacks made of Skittles wrappers and placemats made from Cheetos bags.