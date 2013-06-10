Recreation in Yuma's Scorching Summer Heat

On this Arizona Edition, we take a look at summer in Yuma. KAWC’s Karen Zamora visits the Yuma Visitor’s Center and KAWC’s Amma Greenstreet takes us on a tour of the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden to see what Yuma has to offer during the scorching summer months.

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Michelle Faust talks to some local residents about what to do in the Yuma summers. Also, after a long, tumultuous history with baseball, will Yuma see the sport at all this season? KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett investigates.