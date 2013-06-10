© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Recreation in Yuma's Scorching Summer Heat

KAWC | By Amma Greenstreet
Published June 10, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
On this Arizona Edition, we take a look at summer in Yuma.  KAWC’s Karen Zamora visits the Yuma Visitor’s Center and KAWC’s Amma Greenstreet takes us on a tour of the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden to see what Yuma has to offer during the scorching summer months.

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Michelle Faust talks to some local residents about what to do in the Yuma summers.  Also, after a long, tumultuous history with baseball, will Yuma see the sport at all this season? KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett investigates.

Arizona Edition Segment B 061013 - What to do in the summer and baseball in Yuma

Tags

Robert J. Moody Demonstration GardenYuma SummersYuma Visitor's CenterAmerican West Baseball LeagueYuma Desert Rats
