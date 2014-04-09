Mark Brnovich, Candidate for Arizona Attorney General

Arizona Edition - Republican Mark Brnovich is running for Arizona’s top legal office, Attorney General, against a popular incumbent, Tom Horne. Brnovich grew up in the Phoenix area. He got his law degree in California and worked for several years at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. He has also worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and most recently was the Director of the Arizona Department of Gaming, a job that he tells KAWC’s Lou Gum connected him with much of the state…(originally aired 04/09/14).

