© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Mark Brnovich, Candidate for Arizona Attorney General

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 9, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Republican Mark Brnovich is running for Arizona’s top legal office, Attorney General, against a popular incumbent, Tom Horne.  Brnovich grew up in the Phoenix area.  He got his law degree in California and worked for several years at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.  He has also worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and most recently was the Director of the Arizona Department of Gaming, a job that he tells KAWC’s Lou Gum connected him with much of the state…(originally aired 04/09/14).

This piece was featured in the April 9th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Arizona 2014Mark BrnovichArizona Attorney GeneralTom Horne
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum