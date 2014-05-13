Democratic Candidate Steve Hansen for Legislative District 13

Arizona Edition - Steve Hansen is the sole Democratic candidate for the Arizona House representing Legislative District 13. There are three Republican candidates running in a primary that will send two of them to face off against Hansen in the general election in November.

Hansen has lived in Arizona for 20 years. His background is as a registered land surveyor in Arizona, California and Colorado. He retired from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in January 2014 where he managed the Cadastral Survey project for Arizona. Cadastral surveys create, mark, define, retrace, or reestablish the boundaries and subdivisions of the public lands of the United States.

Hansen says despite being the only Democratic House candidate for Legislative District 13, he believes there should be more competition for political seats so it won’t discourage voters from going to the polls and registering as Independent.

Legislative District 13 runs from Goodyear to north of Yuma, including the town of Wickenburg.

Hansen tells KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez that water supply will be a big issue for the next 50 years, especially in rural areas and he says he understands winning in LD13 will be tough…(originally aired 05/05/14).

