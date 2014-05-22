Yuma Police Handle Graffiti and Gang Activity

Arizona Edition - In 2009, the Federal Bureau of Investigation came out with a report blaming criminal gangs for as much as 80% of criminal activity in American communities. A related problem and perhaps a sign of gang activity is graffiti, or tagging. Here in Yuma, cleaning up graffiti costs the community hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett spent some time with the Yuma Police Department’s TAGS task force and the gang unit to get an idea of how the city is handling these problems…(originally aired 05/21/14).

