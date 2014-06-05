AZ Congressional Candidate James Woods & Opportunities for Blind Voters

Arizona Edition - James Woods is a 35-year-old Progressive Democrat running for office in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District. If Woods is elected, he will be one of a handful of blind congressman in U.S. history and one of the first congressmen to openly proclaim his atheism. The Southeast Valley is a traditionally red area and Woods faces incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Matt Salmon. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett spoke with Woods about his unique history and his campaign for the District 5 seat…(originally aired 06/04/14).

While improving the electoral process for disabled citizens is only one of Woods’ goals, it is an interesting topic few Arizonans know much about. To get a better idea of voting opportunities for blind citizens, KAWC spoke with Bob Kresmer, the 9-year president of the Arizona affiliate of the National Federation of the Blind. The NFB was founded in 1940 as a civil rights organization for the blind and visually impaired. Kresmer, who became blind in 1988 when he was 38 years old, says things have improved especially for blind voters since the passage of the Help America Vote Act of 2002…

060414_Kresmer_MSR.mp3 060414 Arizona Edition - Kresmer on Opportunities for the Blind Listen • 3:04

