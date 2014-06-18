© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Gubernatorial Candidate Christine Jones Releases Economic Plan for Arizona

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 18, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - There are nine Republican candidates vying for the Republican nomination to be Arizona’s next Governor.  Standing out in a crowd like that can be difficult and most Arizona voters seem undecided about who they’ll support.  A recent poll had state treasurer Doug Ducey in the lead but the same poll showed almost 60 percent of sate primary voters were undecided.

On candidate who finished in the top five in the same poll is former Go-Daddy executive Christine Jones.  Jones recently released her economic plan for the state, changing Arizona’s 5 C’s to the five T’s.  KAWC’s Lou Gum caught up with Jones to find out more about her plan and her campaign…(originally aired 06/18/14).

This piece was featured in the June 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
