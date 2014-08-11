Scott Smith: Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor

Arizona Edition - Scott Smith has been given a lot of credit for his leadership as Mayor of Mesa. He’s now turned his sights on bringing that reputation to the Arizona Governor’s Office. While he has lagged in the past polls in third or fourth place out of a packed Republican primary field, this week a new poll has him moving up to within two points of leader Doug Ducey. He also received the endorsement of Arizona Governor Jan Brewer. All in all, he tells KAWC’s Lou Gum it has been a good past 24 hours…(originally aired 08/07/14).

