Scott Smith: Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor

Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 11, 2014 at 2:53 PM MST
Arizona Edition - Scott Smith has been given a lot of credit for his leadership as Mayor of Mesa.  He’s now turned his sights on bringing that reputation to the Arizona Governor’s Office.  While he has lagged in the past polls in third or fourth place out of a packed Republican primary field, this week a new poll has him moving up to within two points of leader Doug Ducey.  He also received the endorsement of Arizona Governor Jan Brewer.  All in all, he tells KAWC’s Lou Gum it has been a good past 24 hours…(originally aired 08/07/14).

This piece originally aired during the August 11th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

