Hugh Hallman: Republican Candidate for Arizona State Treasurer

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:39 PM MST
Arizona Edition – The position of Arizona State Treasurer is not the most prestigious in state government.  Media and public attention focuses mostly on the race for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.  But the Arizona State Treasurer is the state’s money manager.  It has oversight over the state’s money, debt and investments among many other responsibilities.

Three Republicans are vying for the nomination for State Treasurer – Jeff Dewitt, Randy Pullen and Hugh Hallman.  Hallman is the former Mayor of Tempe and a practicing attorney, but he tells KAWC’s Lou Gum that isn’t the only experience he would bring to the state treasurer position…(originally aired 08/18/19).

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
