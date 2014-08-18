Hugh Hallman: Republican Candidate for Arizona State Treasurer

Arizona Edition – The position of Arizona State Treasurer is not the most prestigious in state government. Media and public attention focuses mostly on the race for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. But the Arizona State Treasurer is the state’s money manager. It has oversight over the state’s money, debt and investments among many other responsibilities.

Three Republicans are vying for the nomination for State Treasurer – Jeff Dewitt, Randy Pullen and Hugh Hallman. Hallman is the former Mayor of Tempe and a practicing attorney, but he tells KAWC’s Lou Gum that isn’t the only experience he would bring to the state treasurer position…(originally aired 08/18/19).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.