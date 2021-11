Is Holiday in the Sun an Agatha Christie novel or a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie? Or wait, is it a Travel Channel show? Those are the categories in this installment of "This, That or the Other." (Oh, and it's the 2001 direct-to-video Olsen Twin classic!)

Heard in George Takei: Oh Myyy

