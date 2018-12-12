9 Years After Accidentally Flushing Diamond Ring Down The Toilet, It Reappears

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Nine years ago, Paula Stanton accidentally flushed her diamond-and-gold wedding ring down the toilet while cleaning the bathroom. She thought it was gone forever, but luckily, years later, she mentioned it to a city worker named Ted Gogol. Ted was working near a manhole close to Paula's house, and he saw something shiny in the mud. Sure enough, it was the ring. Paula was ecstatic. The ring from the toilet is now back on her finger after being cleaned with peroxide - lots of peroxide.