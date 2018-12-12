Wilkes-Barre Residents Fill A Pothole With A Christmas Tree

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The saying holds if life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That's the approach residents of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., took toward a pothole. WPVI reports it was growing larger, wasn't repaired. So they placed a Christmas tree in the pothole poking up in the middle of the street. City officials have since covered this pothole with a metal plate and made plans to fill it. But wait a minute. Isn't that part of the war on Christmas? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.