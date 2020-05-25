Pandemic Forces Iditarod Winner To Stay Longer In Alaska

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When sled dog racer Thomas Waerner won the Iditarod back in March, he probably felt like an arduous journey was coming to a close. That turned out not to be the case, though. All these weeks later, Waerner and his 16 dogs have yet to make it home to Norway. The pandemic stranded them in Alaska. Luckily, the end is now in sight. Waerner is set to head home in early June. And because sled dogs can't exactly run to Norway, they will travel by plane. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.