Puppy Born In Italy With Green Fur

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Christian Mallocci runs a farm on the Italian island of Sardinia. He has eight dogs, and one of them gave birth to a litter of five this week. Four of them have white fur like their mother. The fifth puppy had green fur. This is apparently a thing that comes from the puppy making contact with a green pigment in the womb. Mallocci immediately named the puppy Pistachio and said he was keeping him to bring good luck to the farm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.