Pets Cause A Stir At New Hampshire Bill Hearings

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The New Hampshire Statehouse is polarized over pets. Lawmakers had a hearing over Zoom. And a furry face seemed to replace Representative Anita Burroughs. Her black and white cat was glaring. Burroughs says she was then told to keep her cats out. But the committee chair denies this. He says he just asked, do we really want cats parading in front of a legislator's computer? Needless to say, the answer is yes. Yes, we do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.