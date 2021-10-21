Police investigate 4 year-old-boy's emergency call about toys
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.
New Zealand's equivalent of the 911 emergency number is 111.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: This is police. Where is the emergency?
UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Hi.
UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: Hello.
INSKEEP: A 4-year-old New Zealander called that number with something important to report.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I've got some toys for you.
UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: You got some toys for me?
INSKEEP: For the record, this was no emergency. But a constable visited. The officer let the boy wear his hat and radioed back, quote, "he did have cool toys."
