New York and New Jersey declare emergencies as heavy rain soaks the region

The New York City metro area woke up to heavy rains and flash flood warnings.

The National Weather Service predicts as much as 6 inches of rain in some areas, with flash flooding possible in urban settings as well as along small rivers and streams. Strong winds are expected, and moderate coastal flooding is also possible.

Large pockets of heavy rain-1-2" inch per hour rates possible are located in the western and eastern sections of the area. Local flooding possible with this activity. Activity moving NW. pic.twitter.com/QyZhgAIT4J — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 26, 2021

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York and Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey declared states of emergency to prepare for the storm. Some schools in both states also closed for the weather.

Tuesday's storm arrived just weeks after Hurricane Ida pummeled the Northeast, killing at least 25 people in New Jersey alone.

