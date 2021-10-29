Huge pumpkin is disqualified from competition over a small crack

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

The Super Bowl isn't happening until February. But this year's pumpkin-growing Super Bowl is already in the books. Mike Schmit from Markesan, Wis. - not the Hall of Fame third baseman - grew a pumpkin weighing over 2,500 pounds. But the minivan-sized pumpkin, which was the biggest one in the running, was disqualified because of a fingernail-size crack. Oh, well. At least that plump pumpkin will make for one scary jack-o'-lantern.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.