Sunday Puzzle: Pay A-T-tention to these words

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words. Insert the letters A-T consecutively inside the answer to the first clue to get the answer to the second.

Example: One who says "Semper fi" / Soak in herbs and spices --> MARIN(AT)E

1. Go through again, as an experience / Uncle or cousin

2. Hunter constellation / Grand speech

3. Name of a sea off the coast of Alaska / Chewing out

4. Buddhist place of worship / Shaped pattern used for making reproductions

5. Voltaire satire / One running for office

6. Pierce slightly, as with a needle / Saint celebrated on March 17

7. Longtime leader of Cuba / Male singer with a high voice

8. Like flypaper / Like radio reception during a storm

9. Act of changing from one form to another, as Fahrenheit to Celsius / Chat between two or more people

Last week's challenge: Think of a two-word phrase you might see on a laptop computer menu. Remove five letters. What remains, in order, is a three-word phrase you might see on a restaurant menu. What phrases are these?

Challenge answer: Airplane Mode + A la mode

Winner: Lance MacBlane of Lakeland, Fla.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Michael Shteyman of Freeland, Md. Think of a popular tourist attraction in two words. The second, fourth, and sixth letters of the second word, in order, spell the first name of a famous author. The last four letters of the first word spell the author's last name. Who is the author, and what is the tourist attraction?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. ET.

