A New Zealand couple are the proud parents of a 17 pound potato

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Colin and Donna Craig-Brown on their bundle of joy. They are proud parents of a potato, which weighs 17 pounds. It may be the largest potato in the world. They've named it Doug. They say it's ugly to which the potato might say, speak for yourself. But they have plans for this. Think of how many french fries that is, how many hash browns. On reflection, the couple plans to distill Doug into vodka. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.