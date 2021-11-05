Photos: Colin Powell remembered as 'great lion with a big heart'

Family, friends and dignitaries gathered at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. today to pay tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell. The retired 4-star general died from complications of COVID-19. He was 84.
Powell served in three presidential administrations. He broke barriers as the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.
President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush attended.
Kenny Holston is a military veteran who served 14 years in the Air Force as a photojournalist both in combat and in garrison. Follow him on Instagram@kenny_holston.
Michael A. McCoy is a combat veteran and Washington, D.C.-based photojournalist. Follow him on Instagram@michaelamccoyphotography.
