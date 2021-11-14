Sunday Puzzle: Start at the end
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories. For each one, take the last two letters, reverse them, and use those as the starting letters of something in the category.
Example: Direction --> North
1. U.S. coin
2. Sport with a net
3. City in Texas
4. Sculptor
5. Sign of the zodiac
6. Egyptian queen
7. Sea
8. Historic ship
9 English poet
10. Brand of soap
11. Brand of sneaker
12. Ice-cream flavor (2 wds.)
Last week's challenge: Name a variety of song and a genre of music. Switch the initial consonant sounds of these two words, and, phonetically, you'll name an object found in the kitchen. What is it?
Challenge answer: Ballad Soul --> Salad Bowl
Winner: Nick Von Turkovich of Baltimore
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name of a famous TV actress of the past. Double her first name phonetically. You get the first name of a famous musician. If you put the last names of the musician and the actress together, in that order, you'll name a great legendary figure. Who is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.