© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Kelly Touts Port Improvements in Infrastructure Package

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM MST
1 of 2  — IMG_20211109_133936312.jpg
Sen. Kelly speaks to reporters about planned port improvements in San Luis, AZ
Lou Gum, KAWC
2 of 2  — IMG_20211109_133122412_BURST000_COVER_TOP.jpg
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly approaches reporters following his tour of the San Luis Port of Entry.
Lou Gum, KAWC

United States Senator Mark Kelly touted the passage of the $1.2 Infrastructure and Jobs Act at a visit to the San Luis Port of Entry.

Kelly said the legislation includes investments in roads, bridges, airports, and ports of entry, including $147 million dollars for the San Luis Port of Entry. The funds will be added to $150 million that has already been appropriated.

Kelly toured the port with border officials and was briefed on the plan to add vehicle and pedestrian lanes during a recent visit to San Luis.

"This has been like this since 1985. It was good in 1985, it is not good today. So, thirty-six years later we’ve got more traffic – pedestrian and vehicle traffic. And that traffic is good for not only the community in southern Arizona but our entire state and our country," Kelly told reporters following his tour.

Kelly is a member of the Committee on Environment and Public Works and the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where he worked on the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act, the Energy Infrastructure Act, and the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021. The three bipartisan bills form the backbone of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content