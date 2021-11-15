Kelly Touts Port Improvements in Infrastructure Package

United States Senator Mark Kelly touted the passage of the $1.2 Infrastructure and Jobs Act at a visit to the San Luis Port of Entry.

Kelly said the legislation includes investments in roads, bridges, airports, and ports of entry, including $147 million dollars for the San Luis Port of Entry. The funds will be added to $150 million that has already been appropriated.

Kelly toured the port with border officials and was briefed on the plan to add vehicle and pedestrian lanes during a recent visit to San Luis.

"This has been like this since 1985. It was good in 1985, it is not good today. So, thirty-six years later we’ve got more traffic – pedestrian and vehicle traffic. And that traffic is good for not only the community in southern Arizona but our entire state and our country," Kelly told reporters following his tour.

Kelly is a member of the Committee on Environment and Public Works and the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where he worked on the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act, the Energy Infrastructure Act, and the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021. The three bipartisan bills form the backbone of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

