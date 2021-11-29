© 2021 KAWC
Arizona Edition: Revisiting Yuma StoryCorps Conversations from 2019

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST
Arizona Edition

In November and December of 2019, StoryCorps brought its mobile recording studio to Yuma.

Community members made appointments to talk about their lives and share stories to be saved as part of an ongoing oral history of America.

On this special Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum shares some samples from those recordings. We’ll hear about a Yuma wedding in the 1950s, how a single mom built a home in Yuma that is hard to leave, how new friends can bond over Superman, and what the airport can teach us about compassion.

Click here for more Yuma StoryCorps conversations.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
