Arizona Edition: Revisiting Yuma StoryCorps Conversations from 2019

In November and December of 2019, StoryCorps brought its mobile recording studio to Yuma.

Community members made appointments to talk about their lives and share stories to be saved as part of an ongoing oral history of America.

On this special Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum shares some samples from those recordings. We’ll hear about a Yuma wedding in the 1950s, how a single mom built a home in Yuma that is hard to leave, how new friends can bond over Superman, and what the airport can teach us about compassion.

Click here for more Yuma StoryCorps conversations.