Stream NPR Music's 50 Best Albums of 2021

We've compiled all 50 albums from our Best Albums of 2021 list into one playlist, and made it available on five different streaming services:

Click on your preferred streaming provider above to be taken directly to the playlist, or scroll down to see the embedded playlists. And be sure to read our list of the Best 50 Albums of 2021 to find out why we loved these records.

Spotify

Apple Music

Tidal

Amazon Music

YouTube Music

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.