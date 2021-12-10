© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Hospital Says Migrant Influx is Causing Strain on Staff and Resources

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM MST
LOGONEWS_0.jpg

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has declared a state of emergency due to the large number of migrants approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in the past week.

Numbering between 4,000-6,000, the mass of people has overwhelmed border agents who are, following initial contact, telling hundreds of border crossers to wait in the desert for processing.

Part of Nicholl’s justification for the action is strain on the local hospital.

Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Robert Trenschel says the hospital is treating about 25 migrants a day, some brought by BP agents, some arriving by Uber.

Trenschel says YRMC is already struggling with staffing levels and has stopped elective surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. High levels of hospital capacity statewide have also put patient transfers from Yuma at a standstill. The influx of nightly migrant patients is an additional stress.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content