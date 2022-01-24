Arizona Edition: The Future of COVID-19 and Choosing the Right Mask

While the omicron variant of COVID-19 is weaker than previous versions, it is spreading quickly, and health experts say Arizonans should continue to take the pandemic seriously.

Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute has been at the forefront of state and national efforts to combat COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The institute was the first to roll out a test using saliva in early 2020, and it continues to monitor data on vaccine effectiveness and mitigation efforts years later.

Dr. Joshua La Baer is executive director of the Biodesign Institute. On this episode of Arizona Edition, we discuss the latest information on the COVID-19 virus, vaccines, and the omicron variant. We also pose some basic questions about vaccine safety, the future of the virus, and why masks are still an effective tool to keep people safe.