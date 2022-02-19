'Wait Wait' for Feb. 19, 2022: With Not My Job guest Marlon James
This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Marlon James and panelists Negin Farsad, Peter Grosz and Ashley Ray. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Boring in Beijing; Canadian Convoy; Guacamole No More
Panel Questions
Netflix and Bill
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about the secrets of the world's biggest rock stars, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We ask Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James about fantasy football
Marlon James won the prestigious Booker Prize and then turned around and wrote an epic fantasy series that drew from the myths and folklore of Africa. Since he knows his way around a fantasy world, we decided to ask him three questions about fantasy football.
Panel Questions
PB & Espionage; Visit Arches for Your Arches!
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: New York Smog Steak; Holy Bells! On Her Majesty's Secret Sauce
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the big surprise out of the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremonies.
