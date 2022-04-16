'Wait Wait' for April 16, 2022: Spring Has sprung!

This week, we're celebrating the arrival of spring with some of our favorite moments from the show, with guests Chance the Rapper; Japanese Breakfast; P.K. Subban; and Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin. Plus, Paula Poundstone goes HAM on bologna.

Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin Play Not My Job

Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin are the co-creators and co-stars of HBO Max's South Side, a comedy about life on the South Side of Chicago. We invite them to play a game we call "Welcome to the REAL south side!" Three questions about Antarctica.

Panelist Fun:

Paula Poundstone calls Baloney!

Bluff the Listener:

Paula Poundstone, Emmy Blotnick and Alonzo Bodden tell three stories about a group of people standing up for a bizarre interest, only one of which is true.

Chance the Rapper Plays Not My Job

Chance the Rapper is one of the biggest stars in hip-hop, and for his return to our stage, we ask him to play a game we call, "Chance? Meet Community Chest": Three questions about Monopoly.

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Plays Not My Job

Singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner, who performs under the name Japanese Breakfast, published a new memoir called Crying in H Mart. We invite her to play a game called "The Breakfast of Champions!" Three questions about Wheaties.

P.K. Subban Plays Not My Job

P.K. Subban is one of the best hockey players in world, winner of an Olympic gold medal and the James Norris Memorial Trophy. We invited him on the show to play a game we called, "That's icing! Delicious icing!" — three questions about bakeries.

