Arizona state senators say parents have rights when it comes to their kids' education

PHOENIX -- State senators voted Monday to allow parents to sue teachers and other government officials if the "usurp'' their "fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.''

The 16-12 vote came over the objections of several Democrats who worried what kind of legal troubles could result.

"The language is not clear at all,'' said Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, who also is a teacher, quoting from HB 2161.

"That entire quotation is so incredibly vague that anything could potentially qualify for it, meaning that we might have a whole bunch of teachers going to court over this,'' she said. And Marsh pointed out that this new restriction comes even as the state faces a teacher shortage, with about 2,000 classrooms across the state headed by someone who is not a certified educator.

No one spoke in favor of the measure which was crafted by Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix and approved by the House.

But Kaiser, to get that prior House approval, had removed one provision that had given some lawmakers heartburn. It would have required teachers to share with parents a student's purported gender identity or requested transition'' if the child identifies in a way that is "incongruous with the student's biological sex.''

Kaiser, in proposing the measure, told members of the House Education Committee that what is in HB 2161 simply underlines and gives teeth to existing requirements that ensure that parents have access to various records, grades and test scores.

The bigger problem, he said, is when students are given various assessments and surveys. The legislation spells out that these would first need to be sent to parents at least seven days ahead.

Kaiser said some of these get into personal areas, like whether there are firearms at home and whether their parents get along.

By that same 16-12 party-line vote, the Republican controlled Senate also approved HB 2439.

It spells out that beginning in 2023 that school boards must adopt procedures for parents to access the school's library collection of available books and materials. And the same measure spells out that parents are entitled to get a list of all books and materials that their child borrows from the library.

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said there's a simpler way to deal with this other than passing another law which could penalize school staff.

"The best way to find out what your kid is reading in school or what they're checking out from the library is just to talk to them,'' he said.

"If you can't establish that relationship with your own child and they don't want to tell you what they're reading, then that's emblematic of a bigger problem, not the fact that the school isn't telling you,'' Quezada said. "That's a problem between you and your child.''

And Sen. Raquel Teran, D-Phoenix, said the measure is overkill and will just create additional work. She pointed out that there already are various laws protecting the rights of parents to access information about their children.

That same concern resulted in the defeat of a related measure Monday in the House.

SB 1211 sought to mandate that each school district and charter school post on its website a list of learning materials and activities used for student instruction.

Several Democrats spoke against the measure, including Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, who spoke about the burden.

"You need to understand that this bill will require the teachers to post every single item that they use in every single item that they use in every single lesson every single day,'' she told colleagues.

But what resulted in its defeat was the decision of Rep. Joel John, R-Arlington, to part way with all other House Republicans who voted in support.

"I've got a laundry list of statutes'' on the rights that parents already have,'' he said, ranging from the ability to publicly review courses of studies and textbooks to public access to school policies and curriculum.

"I think this bill frankly goes too far and puts too many extra burdens'' on teachers, said John who has been a teacher. "Teaching already is a low-paying, thankless job, lots of work, lots of worry. How do I know? I've been there.''

Other Republicans, however, didn't see it that way.

"It does take extra work,'' conceded Rep. Michelle Udall, D-Mesa, who also is a teacher. And she suggested that lawmakers might want to consider an additional stipend for educators to do the posting.

But Udall said she does not consider what's in the measure "overly burdensome.''

Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, argued that the disclosure is necessary. She said students are presented with lesson plans and questions about whether they believe they are "normal'' if they have sexual fantasies or even whether they masturbate.

"I do not require these schools in the state of Arizona to teach sexuality to my child,'' Martinez said.

"I need them to teach reading, writing, science and history,'' she continued. "Children belong to their parents and their parents are responsible for the morality that they choose for their child.''

After the measure fell one vote short of the majority -- that of John -- another lawmaker made a procedural motion to allow it to be reconsidered at a future date. But that would require John to change his mind unless one of the House Democrats agrees to go along.

