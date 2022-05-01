Sunday Puzzle: Tucked away in the capital
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some four-letter words. Name a country that conceals each word in consecutive letters.
Example: THEN --> ATHENS
1. OPEN
2. QUIT
3. SINK
4. PEST
5. LUMP
6. DISH
7. TO-DO
Last week's challenge: Name a sound made by a certain animal. Change one letter in it to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a color associated with that animal. What's the sound, and what's the color?
Challenge answer: OINK --> PINK
Winner: Pamela Bender of Boston.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge is more challenging than last week's. Write down the name of a number. Move each letter four spots later in the alphabet — so A would become E, B would become F, etc. The result will be a number that's 44 more than your first one. What numbers are these?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
