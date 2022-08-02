San Luis, Somerton voters to select mayor, 3 council members

San Luis and Somerton will determine the future of city leadership in today’s municipal elections.

Somerton and San Luis voters will each get to choose a mayor and three council members.

In Somerton, Mayor Jerry Anaya is running unopposed for a second term. Incumbent council members Miguel Villalpando, Lorena Zendejas and Juan Castillo are running with challenger Eddie Lopez.

In San Luis, Mayor Geardo Sanchez is running against former mayor Nieves Riedel. There are nine candidates for three council seats including Councilmen Mario Buchanan and Jose Ponce. Other candidates are former councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz, former San Luis city manager Tadeo De La Hoya, Nydia Mendenhall, Lizeth Servin, Genaro Soto and Javier Vargas.

Councilwoman Africa Luna-Carrasco, whose term ends in December, is not running for re-election.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for complete election coverage.

