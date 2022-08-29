The government will no longer be sending free COVID-19 tests to Americans

The federal government is putting a pause on sending free COVID-19 testing kits to Americans starting in September, due to a lack of funding.

"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests," the ordering website says.

However, the program is still accepting orders before Sep. 2.

The White House first began sending out the kits in January. By last May, the White House said 350 million tests had been given away to 70 million households, more than half of the households in the U.S.

