© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

Russian businessmen keep mysteriously dying. Why?

By Erika Ryan,
Ashley BrownAri Shapiro
Published December 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to journalist and Russia analyst Julia Ioffe about the numerous, mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs throughout 2022.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro