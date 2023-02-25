'Wait Wait' for Feb. 25, 2023: 25th Anniversary Spectacular!

To celebrate 25 years of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! we're taking some time off to relive our favorite moments from the past two-and-a-half decades, including interviews with Mikaela Shiffrin, Mae Jemison, and more!

Not My Job: Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Gets Quizzed On Downhill Cheese Races

Mikaela Shiffrin grew up in Vail, and at the Sochi Olympics, became the youngest person ever to win an Olympic medal in slalom. She may be a record breaking ski racer, but what does she know about the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Races?

Not My Job: John Hodgman answers three questions about the history of Microsoft

Author and humorist John Hodgman joined us in 2008, when he played our game called "So, you're a PC, huh? We'll see about that!" Three questions about the history of Microsoft.

Not My Job: We Ask Stephen Colbert 3 Questions Meant For Lena Dunham

We planned to have Lena Dunham, creator and star of HBO's Girls, as our Not My Job guest this week, but a snowstorm kept her from joining us at the last minute, so we quickly had to find someone without Thursday evening plans.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert very graciously jumped in to play our game, but we didn't have time to write new questions for him, so we'll just ask him all the questions we planned to ask Dunham.

Not My Job: Rob Reiner gets quized on three people you DON'T want to stand by

Rob Reiner, accomplished writer, actor, and director, joined us in 2012. He has said the movie Stand By Me is his proudest work. We asked him three questions about people he definitely doesn't want to stand by.

Not My Job: Groundbreaking Astronaut Mae Jemison

In 1992, Mae Jemison became the first African-American woman to fly in space when she served as a science mission specialist. So when she joined us in 2013, we played a game called "Excuse me? When do we get to the Southwest terminal?" questions about a sometimes more unpredictable vehicle ... the airport shuttle.

Not My Job: Leonard Nimoy

A portion of our 2008 interview with legendary actor, author, and director Leonard Nimoy

Not My Job: We Quiz Baseball Great Ozzie Smith On 'The Wizard Of Oz'

We recorded a show in St. Louis in 2019 and invited former Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith to play our quiz. We asked the Baseball Hall of Famer, known as "The Wizard," to answer three questions about the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.