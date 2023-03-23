San Luis police asking for higher pay

The San Luis Police Department has asked the City Council for higher pay to recruit and retain officers.

Lt. Marco Santana told KAWC he spoke to council members at a recent meeting about the need to raise officer salaries as the city continues to grow to the east.

Santana said in the past six months, he’s lost six officers to other agencies where they pay more.

“My goal is to have a sergeant and three officers per shift," Lt. Santana said. "We have a day shift and a night shift. So when I lose an officer because they get sick or something happens, it’s very serious.”

Santana said council members will consider his request when the new budget is discussed this summer.

