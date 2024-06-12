© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
After Two Successful Years, MCAS Yuma Airshow to Return Through at Least 2028

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published June 12, 2024 at 11:14 AM MST
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Craig Turner, operations officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214 (VMFA-214), lands an F-35B Lightning II following the squadron’s first flight at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, on Nov. 7, 2022. The aircraft will be featured during the 2023 MCAS Yuma Air Airshow
Photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas/MCAS Yuma
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Craig Turner, operations officer, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214 (VMFA-214), lands an F-35B Lightning II following the squadron’s first flight at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, on Nov. 7, 2022. The aircraft was featured during the 2023 and 2024 MCAS Yuma Air Airshow.

CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — The annual Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Airshow will return through at least 2028, with solidified dates announced Wednesday by officials.

After a three-year hiatus due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airshow was relaunched in 2023, and landed again in 2024.

The Airshow opens the military installation to civilians who do not generally have access — pulling back the curtains on what Marines and sailors do every day in service of their country.

In past years, the airshow featured sky-diving demonstrations, and aerial demos of the F-35B Lightning Two.

In coming years, the airshow is expected to bring together tens of thousands of aviation enthusiasts, families and community members, to witness the stupendous skills of both military and civilian aviators.

Airshows always are open to the public and free to attend.

FUTURE AIRSHOW DATES —
· March 15th, 2025
· March 14th, 2026
· March 13th, 2027
· March 11th, 2028

For more information, visit www.yumaairshow.com.
