Voter Tips

· Want to know who represents you in the legislature? Look up your representatives in Arizona.

· Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Check your registration status in Arizona.

· Speaking of polling places, here’s where to find your voting location in Yuma County and in La Paz County. Note your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.

· Arizona requires ID to vote, and the accepted forms of identification differ in each state. If you don’t bring proper ID, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot. Check for ID requirements in Arizona.