© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter Tips

KAWC
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:40 AM MST

· Want to know who represents you in the legislature? Look up your representatives in Arizona.

· Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Check your registration status in Arizona.

· Speaking of polling places, here’s where to find your voting location in Yuma County and in La Paz County. Note your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.

· Arizona requires ID to vote, and the accepted forms of identification differ in each state. If you don’t bring proper ID, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot. Check for ID requirements in Arizona.
Tags
Election 2024