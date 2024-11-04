Yuma's young voters are ready to make an impact on Election Day

According to CIRCLE , Arizona’s presidential election is expected to be highly competitive, with youth voting patterns differing significantly from older adults, increasing their potential to influence outcomes.

22% of the state's residents are young, a third are Latino, and 7% are enrolled in college, all of which are among the highest in the country.

As the upcoming election draws closer, young voters are gearing up to make their voices heard, with some voting for the first time and others returning to the polls with more experience.

Their feelings about voting range from excitement to concern about having the chance to vote next week on November 5th.

Yareli Diaz, an 18-year-old psychology student, says she is excited to vote for the first time.

“I am very excited, because it is my first time voting. And it's something that's very new for me, but... I don't know, I'm excited to be able to have a voice in my country.”

Diaz also says that she is looking forward to having the chance to make changes within the community.

“Having my right to be able to change and have a better community, because normally people just complain and complain but never do enough to make change and I want to help make change.”

Nicole Andrade, an 18-year-old majoring in criminology, also feels excited about voting in person at the polling site at Arizona Western College. She says she is voting not only for herself, but also for her parents who can’t vote.

“I feel very excited knowing it’s going to be my first time voting; my only concern was where I was going to vote. I didn’t know there was a location here at AWC but knowing that gave me peace. Something that makes me want to vote is knowing that i have a voice for me and my family.”

Although everyone is preparing to vote, motivations differ from person to person.

“I feel it’s kind of our responsibility, like as the people say to actually get your vote in, this is your time to serve your country, this is time to make your opinion actually matter...” - Nick Foley

Nick foley, 28-year-old student, studying media arts with an emphasis on television production says he is only voting again because he feels it is something he must do.

“I feel it’s kind of our responsibility, like as the people say to actually get your vote in, this is your time to serve your country, this is time to make your opinion actually matter. So, it’s more important than ever, especially in a swing state like Arizona to cast your vote because what you say will make a difference.”

AWC is a polling place, students can vote at.

KAWC has a Q & A section about commonly asked questions young voters may have.

For more information about what you need to know about voting visit the Arizona secretary of state page or contact your local county recorder’s office.

