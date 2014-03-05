Lettuce Days Festival Celebrates Yuma Agriculture

Arizona Edition - Yuma Lettuce Days is an annual event that brings in tens of thousands of visitors and residents to the Yuma Quartermaster Depot Park to learn about, eat and appreciate local agriculture. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett dropped by Saturday afternoon to get a taste of the celebration…(originally aired 03/05/14).

This piece was featured in the March 5th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.