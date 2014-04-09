The Declining Bee Population in Yuma (and the World)

Arizona Edition – The declining honey bee population is a major concern here in the United States. Approximately one third of our nation’s crops—especially food crops—rely on honey bees for pollination. The number of honey bees has been declining in the U.S. and in Europe, as well, for some time now. The National Agriculture Statistics Service reports that in 1947, there were nearly 7 million honey producing hives in the U.S. By 2008, that number had fallen to about 2.4 million.

To find out about the local honey bee situation, KAWC’s Kim Johnson met up with one of this area’s biggest beekeepers, Rick Smith…(originally aired 04/09/14).

