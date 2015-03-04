A look at women's careers at the Southwest Agriculture Summit

AZED-The Southwest Agriculture Summit held at Arizona Western College wrapped up this weekend.

Agriculture leaders, researchers, scientists and farmers from all over the nation attended the event for the latest technology and information in the industry.

Although men tend to dominate the agriculture industry, women from all walks of life are setting their path in every sector of the agriculture industry.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez took a walkthrough of the summit and spoke to some of the women who attended to find out more about them and how they think more women could be drawn to careers in agriculture.